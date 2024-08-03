NetOne Joins ICT , Mines Ministry & Other Stakeholders On Environmental Stewardship National Clean-up Day

By Ross Moyo

One of Zimbabwe’s leading telecom company’s, NetOne Ltd today took a significant step towards environmental stewardship by actively participating in the National Clean-up Day in

collaboration with the Ministry of ICT and Ministry of Mines and many other stakeholders.



This joint initiative aimed to tackle environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices within the community. By aligning efforts with key government ministries, NetOne demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental conservation.



Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), heeded President Mnangagwa’s call from day one when the Head of State introduced this national clean up campaign and hence said that his organisation has always taken part in this exercise.



“This time we only made it bigger and better taking heed of the call from Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. NetOne is not just about connecting people through telecom services; we also care about connecting with the environment and communities we serve. Our participation in events like the National Clean-up Day showcases our commitment to making a positive impact beyond the digital realm,” said Engineer Mushanawani.

National Clean-up Day is a collective effort to clean up and preserve our environment. It’s a day where individuals and organizations come together to pick up litter, promote recycling, and raise awareness about the importance of keeping our surroundings clean and green.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda complemented his boss adding that the Telcos will never leave anyone behind in terms of cleanliness to the environment Zimbabweans live in.

“We will continue to support the government’s efforts to make sure that we all live in a clean and healthy environment,” said Masunda.

By teaming up with the Ministry of ICT and Ministry of Mines, NetOne aims to amplify the impact of the clean-up initiative. Together, they strive to set an example for responsible corporate citizenship and inspire others to join the cause.

The clean-up initiative seeks to reduce litter, prevent pollution, and protect natural habitats. By cleaning up the country’s surroundings, the Network contributes to a healthier ecosystem and a more sustainable future.NetOne Acting Head Marketing, Tatenda Makumborenga reinforced this, adding

“Beyond environmental benefits, the clean-up day fosters a sense of community pride and unity. It brings people together, strengthens bonds, and creates a shared sense of responsibility towards our surroundings.”

The clean-up initiative today (2 August 2024) brought together local residents, fostering a sense of community pride and ownership in maintaining a clean environment. “As a network that cares, we continue to make sure that our communities stay together and happy.

In addition to the clean-up activities, NetOne is also looking at organizing educational workshops and awareness campaigns to inform the community about the importance of environmental conservation. These initiatives equipped participants with knowledge and skills to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives, contributing to a cleaner and greener future.”

NetOne’s dedication to environmental stewardship received acknowledgment from government authorities, recognizing the organization’s commitment to sustainable practices. This acclaim highlights NetOne’s positive impact on the community and the environment, inspiring others to follow suit.

Looking ahead, NetOne plans to expand its clean-up efforts to reach more communities and make a greater impact on environmental conservation. By scaling up their initiatives, NetOne aims to inspire widespread participation and catalyse positive change on a larger scale.