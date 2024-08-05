NetOne Deploys 264 4G/ LTE Sites Nationwide

Leading Mobile network operator Netone has made significant strides in expanding its network coverage and introducing advanced technologies, It announced the successful deployment of 264 4G/LTE sites nationwide, boosting connectivity and modernizing its infrastructure.

Speaking during the company’s annual General meeting, Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Raphael Mushanawani said NetOne 4G network has covered over 30% of the country.

“4G technology now covers 30% of the country’s land area and reaches 41% of the population. 3G coverage stands at 57% land area and 76% population coverage, while 2G remains strong at 74% land area and 87% population coverage,”.

Mushanawani highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation, revealing the successful launch of 5G and eSIM services in 2024.

These advancements position NetOne as a frontrunner in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications industry. Furthermore, the network operator emphasized its dominance in rural coverage, a key differentiator in the market.

These developments collectively underscore the growing sophistication of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector and its potential to drive economic growth and development.

“We are happy in 2024 we introduced the 5G network as well as the esim,”he said.

“Our competitive advantage lies in our rural coverage with quality network,”.