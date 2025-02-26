SADC Ministers Convene in Zimbabwe to Advance Regional Digital Transformation

Zimbabwe is hosting the SADC Cluster Meeting of Ministers responsible for ICT, Information, Transport, and Meteorology, a high-level gathering aimed at reviewing policy and regulatory frameworks to accelerate regional digital transformation.

Speaking on the agenda, ICT Permanent Secretary Dr. Beullah Chirume said there is need to expand broadband infrastructure, particularly to marginalized communities, youths, and women, as part of a broader effort to drive inclusive socio-economic development across the SADC region.

“Specifically on ICT, we are discussing regional initiatives that will enhance digital transformation. This includes expanding broadband infrastructure to ensure connectivity for all, including those in marginalized areas, and addressing key issues affecting youths and women,” Dr. Chirume stated.

Beyond broadband expansion, the meeting is also focusing on National Emergency Telecommunications Plans, recognizing the increasing frequency of climate-induced disasters across the region.

“The region has experienced severe disasters due to climate change. We are discussing how telecoms can help in disaster mitigation, awareness, and response. Zimbabwe has already domesticated the Telecommunications Plans ahead of other nations,” she added.