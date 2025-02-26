NetOne Expands Digital Outreach With Roadshows ln Gokwe and Gwanda

NetOne Cellular is expanding its nationwide roadshow campaign, bringing digital connectivity services directly to communities. The operator today hosted events in Gokwe Centre and Gwanda, targeting areas like Bomba Business Centre, Gwanda CBD, Mbembesi, Phakama, and West Nicholson.

The roadshows, branded Munhu Wese KuNetOne, offer SIM replacements, OneMoney registrations, new SIM cards, and eSIMs while engaging attendees with entertainment and giveaways.

The campaign aims to enhance access to mobile financial services and digital connectivity in both urban and remote areas.

Beyond service activation, the roadshows also include live entertainment, interactive sessions, and promotional giveaways.

The #MunhuWeseKuNetOne campaign continues to expand across Zimbabwe, with more locations expected to host similar events . The operator has urged customers to bring their national IDs to facilitate registrations and SIM replacements at future roadshows.