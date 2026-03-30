By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s second largest Mobile network Operator (MNO) NetOne has partnered with The President’s Cup 2026, a golf tournament backed by President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as a force for transformation.

This event is more than just a sport tournament, showing leadership, working together and oneness of mission.

NetOne boss, Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, stated this in no uncertain terms

“This tournament is more than golf. It is a demonstration of leadership, vision, and collaboration — a platform where sport, business, and development converge.”

Working together for such a cause involving golf a sport considered for the elite yet cascading to all grassroots shows President Mnangagwa’s desire for a brick upon brick on everything, leaving no one behind.