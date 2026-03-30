By Ross Moyo

NetOne has partnered with the President’s Cup 2026, contributing $50,000 to the tournament.

The event is a national showcase of unity, excellence, and strategic partnership in Zimbabwe.

“The President’s Cup is more than a tournament—it is a platform for national development” said Honourable Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture E. Jesaya.

NetOne’s CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, represented by General Manager Machiva emphasized the company’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s developmental agenda.

The partnership reflects NetOne’s role as a driver of transformation and empowerment in the country.

The President’s Cup 2026 aims to elevate Zimbabwean sport and reinforce its role in national development.

Government leadership, corporate participation, and community engagement converge to give the event its true significance.

NetOne’s involvement is a strategic move to support initiatives that uplift the nation, in line with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) support.

“We thank His Excellency President Mnangagwa for the support of initiatives like the President’s Cup” said the GM on behalf of his boss, Engineer Mushanawani.

The event is a testament to what can be achieved through vision, action, and partnership.