By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s second largest Telcos, NetOne pvt Ltd has partnered with The President’s 111Cup 2026, a golf tournament championed by President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The event is more than just a golf tournament, it’s a demonstration of leadership, vision, and collaboration.

Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, said the country’s State Owned Mobile Operator is more than just a service provider.

“This partnership sends a clear message: NetOne is more than a service provider. We are a force for transformation — a company that leads, innovates, and delivers tangible impact,” said the Group CEO, Engineer Mushanawani.

“This tournament is more than golf. It is a demonstration of leadership, vision, and collaboration — a platform where sport, business, and development converge,” added the

NetOne Chief Executive Officer.

Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa’s ethos of leaving no one behind and building a prosperous, inclusive, and forward-looking Zimbabwe was exemplified at the ZRP golf club.

Meanwhile the country’s second largest MNO by subscriber base has gone all the way connecting communities in and around the country.

The President’s Cup 2026 seeks to promote national pride through every stroke in golf, a reflection of strategic choices in business through partnership by NetOne.