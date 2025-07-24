Powertel Communications Unveils High-Tech Defence System to Curb Transformer Vandalism Nationwide

In a bid to combat rampant vandalism and theft targeting critical electricity infrastructure, Powertel Communications, a fibre optic subsidiary of ZESA, has launched a cutting-edge defence system to safeguard the nation’s transformers. The system, implemented in partnership with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), will equip 47,000 transformers with advanced security technology, including cameras, alarms, and sensors.

This innovative solution enables real-time surveillance and monitoring of transformer sites, allowing for quicker responses to sabotage attempts and theft. The system’s long-range, low-power communication technology detects suspicious activity, including motion, vibration, and power outages, and transmits data securely to a national operating centre.

“We are inviting the public to assist us in making sure that these assets are protected and the government encourages community participation in protecting electricity infrastructure”, Nyagwande said.

The system can detect intruders and alert authorities in real-time, ensuring rapid response to incident ,Cameras, alarms, and sensors will be installed on transformers to detect and prevent theft, the system can send alerts via SMS, email, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms, ensuring that stakeholders are informed promptly and the project involves collaboration with security companies for rapid response and prosecution of perpetrators.

Zimbabwe loses millions of dollars annually due to vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure, with an estimated $5 million lost per year and the government is investing in technology-driven solutions to combat vandalism and theft and the government encourages community participation in protecting electricity infrastructure.

By working together, Powertel Communications, ZETDC, and the community can reduce vandalism and theft, ensuring a reliable electricity supply for Zimbabwe’s development. The system has been tested and installed in various locations, and a demonstration will be conducted to showcase its capabilities. The project also invites Zimbabwean companies to participate as suppliers, promoting local economic growth.