NetOne Backs Global Wetlands Summit as Platinum Sponsor

NetOne is the platinum sponsor of the 15th Session of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which kicked off yesterday in Victoria Falls and runs until July 31, 2025.

The high-level summit, themed “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future,” has brought together delegates from 172 governments to tackle pressing global challenges related to wetlands, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

The 15th session aims to strengthen international commitments to wetland conservation. It serves as a global platform to advance wetland protection, foster international collaboration, and promote sustainable practices that preserve these vital ecosystems and the essential services they provide.

NetOne is expected to showcase its cutting-edge wetland-detection technology during the event, reinforcing its position as a leader in ICT-driven environmental sustainability.