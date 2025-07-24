“Let Tech Fusion 2025 serve as the launchpad for our national vision of a digital Zimbabwe”-Minister Mavetera

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera laid out Zimbabwe’s bold digital transformation roadmap—one rooted in innovation, inclusivity, and infrastructure at the Tech Fusion Conference 2025 held at Wild Geese in Harare today.

Speaking to a dynamic audience of tech leaders, investors, and innovators, the Minister highlighted Zimbabwe’s evolving digital landscape under the rallying theme, “Where Innovation Meets Opportunity.” The conference served as a clarion call for action, aligning with the national development philosophy focused on building a digitally empowered, knowledge-driven economy.

At the heart of this digital revolution is the Presidential Internet Scheme, which aims to bring 95% broadband coverage to the nation by 2030. This initiative, she explained, is about “ensuring that a farmer in Binga can access market prices as quickly as a banker in Harare. Geography will no longer dictate destiny.”

The Minister announced the establishment of a tech hub at the Zimpost Main Post Office—a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Skills Audit Development. This hub will serve as a nucleus for startups and innovators, particularly from marginalised communities, providing space, resources, and mentorship.

Education is equally central to Zimbabwe’s digital push. Through the 1.5 Million Coders Initiative, Zimbabwe is making strides toward becoming the continent’s coding capital. Virtual labs are being introduced in schools, and the government is especially focused on reaching previously underserved regions. “We are revolutionising education with virtual labs in our schools,” the Minister said. “This is a bold pledge to make Zimbabwe Africa’s coding powerhouse by 2030.”

Complementing these efforts is ZimConnect, a national e-government portal that has digitised 47 public services. According to Minister Mavetera, this move has cut processing times by 90%, marking a significant shift in how citizens interact with government.

Capacity building is being further supported through the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program, which has deployed tech trainers across the country. The next phase involves incubating startups in AI-agritech and e-health. “Talent is universal; opportunity must be too,” the Minister stressed, echoing the conference’s emphasis on equitable tech access.

The TechFusion Conference itself became a live demonstration of the theme, with stories of collaboration and innovation lighting up the room. “When a drone engineer from Bulawayo collaborates with a fintech innovator from Nairobi to enhance crop yields, that is an example of innovation meeting opportunity,” said Mavetera. “When a woman-led startup from Chipinge expands her solar-medicine platform using connectivity from the Presidential Internet Scheme, it signifies Zimbabwe building itself.”

She called on policymakers and private sector partners to align their work with Zimbabwe’s digital ambitions, urging them to fuel startups, shape inclusive digital policies, and establish Zimbabwe as a regional tech hub. “Technology must uplift all Zimbabweans,” she asserted. “We cannot accept a future where a farmer in Tsholotsho lacks access to market data or an artisan in Uzumba cannot reach global buyers.”

To the young innovators in the room, her message was direct and inspiring: “Your coding has the potential to shape Zimbabwe’s future. Through the National Innovation Fund and the Digital Ambassadors mentorship program, we are dedicated to helping transform your ideas into thriving industries.”

Her closing words encapsulated the spirit of TechFusion 2025 and Zimbabwe’s digital dream:

“Let Tech Fusion 2025 serve as the launchpad for our national vision of a digital Zimbabwe. We must demonstrate that Africa’s brilliance requires no imports—only recognition, resources, and relentless execution. The next M-Pesa, the next Zipline, and the next global disruption will originate from here, fueled by 1.5 million coders, the Digital Ambassadors, and all of you.”