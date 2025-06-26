POTRAZ’s 1st Quarter Sector Performance Now Out

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has released its first-quarter sector performance report for 2025, revealing a significant surge in internet and data usage across the country, a double-digit growth in mobile internet traffic, mobile voice increase and decline in PTSN voice traffic and Postal and Courier Volumes, alongside a significant increase in international bandwidth capacity.

The Director General for POTRAZ Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete presented the key trends observed in the Postal and Telecommunications sector during the first quarter of 2025 as follows: