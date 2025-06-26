Travellers Can Now Apply For Zimbabwe Visas Online

Zimbabwe’s online visa application and clearance system is now fully functional across major ports of entry, marking a significant leap in the country’s digital transformation of border management and tourism facilitation.

The Online Border Management System (OBMS), developed by the Department of Immigration and launched earlier this year, allows travellers to apply for visas and complete immigration processes electronically, even before boarding a flight. The new system replaces paper forms with a seamless digital experience, offering faster clearance through biometric e-gates now active at key entry points.

“This is a groundbreaking initiative that should be replicated globally,” said one traveller at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. “I was cleared in under 30 seconds. Travelling is now about exploring, not queuing. Zimbabwe is finally stepping into the future.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

According to the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, clearance times have now dropped to just 22 seconds per traveller. “People can now fill in arrival forms from home or even mid-flight if Wi-Fi is available. We’re proud to be offering one of the fastest digital immigration systems on the continent,” Kazembe said.

The OBMS is currently operational at Beitbridge border post, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, and Victoria Falls International Airport. Government officials say more ports will be connected in phases, as part of a broader e-governance rollout.

Tourism industry players have welcomed the development, describing it as a vital step toward making Zimbabwe more competitive in a region where travel convenience can make or break a visitor’s experience. Reduced processing times and digital pre-clearance are also expected to support growing international arrivals ahead of peak travel seasons.

This move aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which prioritises digital innovation, investment in e-services, and regional integration through technology.

As countries across Africa adopt tech-driven solutions to manage border security and boost tourism revenues, Zimbabwe’s fully digital visa system places it among the frontrunners in modern travel facilitation.