SADC Sets Course For Broadband Breakthrough by 2030

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is crafting new broadband development targets for 2030, with a focus on measurable, inclusive, and affordable internet access across its 16 member states.

ICT ministers, regulators, and digital policy experts from across the region gathered in Mbabane, Eswatini, this week to align on the next phase of broadband coverage goals. The two-day SADC Broadband Development and Targets 2030 Workshop, which ended yesterday, was also attended by international stakeholders such as the International Telecommunications Union.

Eswatini’s Minister of ICT, Savannah Maziya, who officially opened the event, underscored the need for strong national frameworks and data-based strategies.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“Broadband is the lifeblood of modern economies. However, meaningful deployment requires deliberate policy, sustained investment and data-driven action,” said Maziya. “We cannot manage what we do not measure.

The minister said national broadband plans signal commitment and provide the clarity investors and telecom operators need to drive infrastructure expansion. She urged governments to ensure their digital roadmaps reflect principles of inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation.

Delegates from countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, and Zambia discussed regional collaboration on digital inclusion, cross-border connectivity, and universal service financing. The goal is to establish shared standards, benchmark progress, and coordinate technical and regulatory strategies.

Brian Mwansa, acting executive secretary of the Communications Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (CRASA), said broadband remains a catalyst for socio-economic transformation.

“Broadband creates opportunities for innovation, education, healthcare access and overall improved quality of life,” Mwansa said. “It supports economic growth, human capital development, public service delivery, and social inclusion.”

The workshop emphasized the urgency of closing the urban-rural digital divide, improving affordability, and enhancing broadband quality. It also highlighted the importance of collecting timely, reliable data to inform decisions and hold institutions accountable.

The final broadband framework, to be developed in the coming months, will feed into broader continental digital transformation goals under the African Union’s Digital Economy Strategy.