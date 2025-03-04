My Africa Child Challenges Zimbabwe Youths to Embrace Innovation

Story by Tichaona Wangotse

Zimbabwe young entrepreneurs must invest into innovative minds that will foster development Chief executive officer of My Africa Child and Youth Development Organisation Vimbai Batawu has said.

Speaking at the Press conference today at the 2nd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Youth Trade Fair and Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre, Batawu said innovative minds is designed to empower and inspire the next generation of Zimbabwe entrepreneurs and business leaders.

” Our vision is to create a platform that fosters collaboration,empowers young entrepreneurs,and showcases the incredible talents and innovations that our youth have to offer”

The future of Africa is in the hands of our youth, and it is crucial that we invest in them today, she added.

This call to action is particularly relevant in Zimbabwe, where young people face significant challenges in pursuing entrepreneurship,including limited access to resources,business knowledge, education, finance and markets.

My Africa Child and Youth Development Organisation will host 2nd editon of the Zimbabwe International Youth Trade Fair and Conference scheduled to take place on May 30, 2025.