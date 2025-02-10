Paris to Host Ai Summit Tomorrow

Paris is set to host the AI Action Summit on February 11, 2025, bringing together global experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to drive positive change.

Africa will take center stage at the summit, with representatives from countries such as Morocco, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Senegal showcasing innovative AI solutions to local challenges. From healthcare and agriculture to education, AI is being harnessed across the continent to improve lives and drive economic growth.

Despite this progress, significant challenges remain, including limited access to technology and expert training. The summit will provide a critical platform for African voices to be heard, and show the need for inclusive and equitable AI development that benefits all.

By Vongai Masuka

The AI Action Summit aims to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing between global leaders, researchers, and innovators.

The Paris summit promises to be a landmark event that shapes the future of this rapidly evolving field.