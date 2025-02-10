What to know about the ZTE CAT 4 MiFi Devices

The ZTE MF293N is a high-performance 4G LTE Cat4 mobile WiFi router, designed to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity for homes and small offices. With download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of 50 Mbps, this device ensures smooth streaming, gaming, and online communication. Additionally, it supports up to 32 simultaneous device connections, making it an ideal choice for households and businesses with multiple smart devices.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

KEY FEATURES



1. High-Speed Internet Performance

Download Speed: Up to 150 Mbps, allowing for seamless HD streaming, online gaming, and bulk file downloads without lag.

Upload Speed: Up to 50 Mbps, supporting video conferencing, cloud uploads, and live streaming, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.

The balanced download and upload speeds make this router an excellent choice for small offices and households that require stable internet connectivity.

2. Multi-Device Connectivity

Supports up to 32 WiFi-enabled devices simultaneously.

Ideal for high-density environments, such as homes with multiple smart devices, offices, and small businesses.

Ensures smooth and reliable network performance through advanced WiFi standards and MIMO technology.

3. WiFi Standards & Performance

802.11b/g/n wireless networking support.

802.11b: Operates at 2.4 GHz, providing speeds up to 11 Mbps.

802.11g: Also operates at 2.4 GHz, offering speeds up to 54 Mbps while maintaining backward compatibility with 802.11b.

802.11n: Supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, with speeds up to 600 Mbps using Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) technology.

2×2 MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output)

Enhances data throughput and reduces network congestion, improving performance for multiple users.

Ensures efficient wireless connectivity in home and office environments.

4. External Antenna Support

Equipped with two SMA connectors, allowing users to attach external antennas for enhanced signal reception and stability.

Reliability & Warranty

Manufacturer SKU: MF293N1

Warranty: 1 year



Availability

The ZTE MF293N is available through NetOne, one of the leading telecommunications providers dedicated to delivering high-quality internet solutions. With its robust features and competitive performance, this router is designed to meet the growing demand for fast, efficient, and seamless connectivity in modern homes and businesses.



MiRO SKU: ZTE-LTE-MF293N

The ZTE MF293N 4G LTE Cat4 Mobile WiFi Router is an excellent choice for individuals and businesses looking for a reliable, high-speed, and multi-device capable networking solution. With its impressive download and upload speeds, wide connectivity range, and support for up to 32 devices, it provides a stable and efficient internet experience. Whether for streaming, gaming, remote work, or general browsing, this router ensures consistent performance and seamless connectivity. Offered by NetOne, a leading telecommunications provider, the ZTE MF293N is a valuable investment in modern, high-speed internet solutions.