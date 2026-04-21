By Ross Moyo

NetOne, a leading telecommunications company in Zimbabwe, has partnered with the President’s Golf Cup, emphasizing the importance of corporate synergy in driving national development.This was revealed by NetOne Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani at the Bulawayo Country club which hosted the USD$50 000 sponsored tournament in the week leading to the Mobile Network Operator’s participation at Zimbabwe’s most premier one week industry fair, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (Zitf) which begins today.

The tournament, held under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s patronage, brought together sporting excellence, national pride, and strategic collaboration.

“This tournament is more than golf. It is a demonstration of leadership, vision, and collaboration — a platform where sport, business, and development converge,” said Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, the NetOne Group CEO.

The event featured professional golfers , amateur golfers, and junior golfers, showcasing Zimbabwe’s sporting talent.This tournament is the perfect front runner and precursor of the premier annual multi-sectoral trade exhibition in Zimbabwe, held in Bulawayo annually to foster industrial growth and international trade. The 2026 event takes place today 20 April, featuring business days from April 20–22 and public days from April 23–25, featuring over 800 global exhibitors.

NetOne’s partnership with the President’s Golf Cup is symbolic, affirming its position as a partner in Zimbabwe’s broader vision.

The company enables seamless communication, digital amplification, and real-time global engagement, elevating the tournament beyond physical boundaries.

The President’s Cup highlights the importance of corporate synergy, demonstrating the power of collaboration in driving meaningful impact.

Golf promotes values such as discipline, patience, integrity, and strategic foresight, essential for national development.

The tournament contributes to Zimbabwe’s growth story, stimulating economic activity and enhancing global visibility.

NetOne reinforces its identity as a forward-looking, impact-driven organization, deeply embedded in Zimbabwe’s growth story.

The President’s Cup is not just an event, but a reflection of NetOne’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s journey towards Vision 2030.

The company’s support for the tournament demonstrates its commitment to Zimbabwe’s development and growth.

“Golf in Zimbabwe is standing at a very historic threshold. We recognise that our professional athletes are not just players and sportsmen, they are ambassadors to Zimbabwe’s national brand,” said Mushanawani.

The President’s Cup promotes sports tourism, positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive and attractive destination for international sporting events.

NetOne’s partnership with the tournament drives national development, aligning with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) goals.

The event is expected to boost local economies, create jobs, and promote Zimbabwe’s image globally.

The President’s Cup is a testament to NetOne’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and national development.

The company has invested $50,000 in the tournament, demonstrating its commitment to the event.

The President’s Cup is a platform for networking, collaboration, and business opportunities.

NetOne’s partnership with the President’s Golf Cup is a win-win for all stakeholders involved.