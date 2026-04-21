By Ross Moyo

NetOne, a leading telecommunications company in Zimbabwe, has celebrated Zimbabwe’s 46th Independence Day.

The company urged citizens to work together towards building a stronger, more connected nation.

“Together, let’s keep building a stronger, more connected nation,” said NetOne.

NetOne has been a key player in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, providing innovative telecommunications solutions.

The company’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s growth and development is unwavering.

Zimbabwe’s second largest Telcos has invested in various community development projects, focusing on education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and sport uplifting communities.

NetOne’s innovative telecommunications solutions have empowered millions of Zimbabweans with NetOne’s digital platform enabling Zimbabweans to access telecommunications services, promoting digital inclusion while the Mobile Network Operator is the second leading telecommunications service provider in Zimbabwe, with millions of users countywide.

NetOne’s Independence Day message has resonated with Zimbabweans, who appreciate its commitment to national pride.

The Mobie Network Operator’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s development is a reflection of its values and mission with the firm committed to empowering Zimbabweans through innovative telecommunications solutions.

“We believe in Zimbabwe’s potential and are committed to contributing to its growth and development,” said NetOne.

The MNO’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s development is unwavering with the company continuing to invest in community development projects, promoting economic growth.

The Telco’s Independence Day message set a positive tone for Zimbabwe’s future commited to national pride.