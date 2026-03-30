Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) has begun assembling drones locally as part of efforts to expand the country’s technology manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imported equipment.

The university confirmed yesterday that the project is targeting key economic sectors including agriculture, mining and environmental surveillance.

“We want Zimbabwe to produce its own technology, not wait for imports,” said BUSE Engineering Faculty Dean, Dr. Tendai Mapuranga. “These drones are built with locally adaptable components so that farmers and field technicians can maintain them affordably and efficiently.”

He said the initiative is poised to support precision agriculture and improve crop monitoring across rural communities.

Government officials praised the development, describing it as a crucial step towards technological sovereignty.

“This is the kind of innovation we want to see in our institutions,” said a Ministry of Higher Education representative. “Local drone production will open new opportunities for students and industry players alike.”

BUSE announced plans to expand the assembly operation into a larger manufacturing hub capable of supplying both public and private sector clients.