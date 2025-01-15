NetOne Launches ‘Weekend Mahala’ Promotion

Mobile network operator, NetOne has unveiled the ‘Weekend Mahala’ promotion, offering customers 100% bonus airtime to stay connected with loved ones over the weekend.

To participate, users must recharge with at least $5 airtime during the week. The bonus airtime, valid for NetOne-to-NetOne calls, can be used on Saturdays and Sundays, enabling uninterrupted conversations at no extra cost.

This initiative underscores NetOne’s commitment to enhancing connectivity. “Weekends are for catching up with your loved ones,” the company said in a statement. “Call Mahala by simply recharging with at least $5 airtime during the week and enjoy 100% bonus airtime all weekend long to stay connected with your loved ones.”

The promotion runs until January 31, 2025, and NetOne subscribers are encouraged to take full advantage of this cost-effective opportunity to stay in touch.