ZODSAT Gets Green Light to Offer Starlink Services in Zimbabwe

Local internet service provider (ISP) ZODSAT was authorized to distribute Starlink kits in Zimbabwe and joins TelOne and Aura as the only companies licensed to resell Starlink kits in Zimbabwe. This development is expected to increase access to high-speed internet, particularly in rural areas where traditional internet infrastructure is limited.

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, was launched in Zimbabwe last year. The service provides low-cost, high-speed internet access to remote locations worldwide, using a router to connect to a network of over 6,250 low-earth orbit satellites.

With ZODSAT now on board, Starlink services are expected to become more widely available, bridging the digital divide and providing Zimbabweans with fast and reliable internet connectivity.

We are authorized to sell the STARLINK Priority Packages, which are designed for businesses and individuals requiring prioritized internet access.