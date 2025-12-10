By Ross Moyo
“What we witnessed here is the true spirit of nation-building. To see our elderly and vulnerable smiling with renewed dignity reminds us why inclusive development matters.”
NetOne empowered many communities including traveling east to Chipinge — to Musikavanhu Constituency, where life’s challenges often outweigh opportunities. When it came to donating to this specific constituency, hope arrived dressed in laughter, food, music, and respect. With MP and Deputy Minister A. Gata playing host, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe and Gutu West Member of Parliament John Paradza graced the occasion standing among the people as the Guest of Honour.
This event transformed into more than a festive gesture, becoming a national statement: stating that, “every province matters, and development must be inclusive.”
Chipinge’s gathering also strengthened the ongoing national fight against drug and substance abuse as the community embraced the Say No to Drugs initiative led by MenBelieved, turning a Christmas event into a platform for renewal — a reminder that saving the youth is saving the nation.
“This Christmas Cheer initiative uplifts more than households — it uplifts the soul of our communities. We are grateful, and we are encouraged,” Mrs Gata’s words resonated across the constituency, reaffirming the importance of compassion-driven development.
