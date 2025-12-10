By Ross Moyo

Member of Parliament for Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency located within the Chipinge District of Zimbabwe, who is also the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education (Mopse) Mrs Angeline Gata has praised Telcos NetOne for cheering up her Constituency showing the Spirit of Christmas.

The Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister A. Gata , was visibly moved by the atmosphere of giving back to the Community by Mutapa Investment Fund Entity NetOne and the impact of the initiative, expressing her gratitude and support:

“What we witnessed here is the true spirit of nation-building. To see our elderly and vulnerable smiling with renewed dignity reminds us why inclusive development matters.” NetOne empowered many communities including traveling east to Chipinge — to Musikavanhu Constituency, where life’s challenges often outweigh opportunities. When it came to donating to this specific constituency, hope arrived dressed in laughter, food, music, and respect. With MP and Deputy Minister A. Gata playing host, Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of Zimbabwe and Gutu West Member of Parliament John Paradza graced the occasion standing among the people as the Guest of Honour. This event transformed into more than a festive gesture, becoming a national statement: stating that, “every province matters, and development must be inclusive.” Chipinge’s gathering also strengthened the ongoing national fight against drug and substance abuse as the community embraced the Say No to Drugs initiative led by MenBelieved, turning a Christmas event into a platform for renewal — a reminder that saving the youth is saving the nation. “This Christmas Cheer initiative uplifts more than households — it uplifts the soul of our communities. We are grateful, and we are encouraged,” Mrs Gata’s words resonated across the constituency, reaffirming the importance of compassion-driven development.

The widow to former ZESA Chairman, Sydney Zikuzo Gata, Mrs Angeline Gata was duly elected as the MP for the constituency in the August 2023 general election, representing the ZANU-PF party.

Mutema-Musikavanhu is one of the five parliamentary constituencies in the Chipinge District, which also includes Chipinge Central, Chipinge East, Chipinge South, and Chipinge West.