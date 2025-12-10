Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to building a climate-conscious digital economy, with ICT Minister Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera calling for deeper alignment between technology development and environmental sustainability. Speaking at the 2025 African Telecommunications Union (ATU) ICT Day commemorations in Harare, the Minister highlighted that Africa’s digital future hinges on deploying technologies that advance connectivity while strengthening climate resilience.

Commemorated under the theme “Digital Pathways to a Greener, Climate-Resilient Africa,” this year’s event placed the spotlight on Africa’s dual challenge: accelerating digital transformation while confronting the reality that the continent is warming faster than the rest of the world. ATU Secretary-General John Omo captured this urgency, noting that meaningful connectivity must now serve a dual purpose—fuel development and support climate adaptation.

Minister Mavetera echoed this message, emphasising that digital infrastructure has become an essential pillar of climate resilience. From delivering real-time weather alerts to farmers, to enabling uninterrupted learning during climate-induced disruptions, ICT systems now underpin services that protect lives and livelihoods.

Zimbabwe is already embedding this thinking into policy and infrastructure. Guided by national frameworks NDS1 and NDS2, the country is scaling ICT access through solar-powered base stations, shared infrastructure, Smart Innovation Hubs, and rural Digital Centres. The Minister noted that operators’ adoption of energy-efficient technologies is further advancing the ATU Green Digital Programme and reducing the sector’s carbon footprint.

A significant focus is the country’s new national e-waste policy, currently being developed through a wide consultative process. As device usage surges across Zimbabwe—driven by smartphones, computers, and expanding network equipment—responsible disposal has become a pressing environmental issue. The upcoming framework aims to promote recycling industries, support circular-economy practices, and safeguard communities from hazardous materials.

Youth innovation also took centre stage. With over 60% of Africa’s population under 25, Minister Mavetera stressed that the continent’s greatest advantage lies in its young people. Through the POTRAZ Innovation Fund, Zimbabwe is nurturing youth-led solutions in AI, renewable energy, digital health, and smart agriculture. Citing Kofi Annan’s call for young people to lead global change, she reaffirmed that Zimbabwe’s digital future will be youth-driven.

The Minister further highlighted digital inclusion as a national priority. Reflecting the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s earlier declaration that “No Zimbabwean must be left behind,” she emphasised that every investment in connectivity must uplift marginalised communities—including women, persons with disabilities, and rural populations.

She concluded by underscoring that Africa’s climate-smart digital evolution cannot be achieved in isolation. Strong partnerships—across governments, private sector tech players, academia, and continental institutions—will determine Africa’s ability to deploy clean technologies and build future-ready digital systems.

As Zimbabwe strengthens its position within the ATU’s mission for an integrated and sustainable digital Africa, the message from this year’s commemorations is clear: innovation must not only connect the continent, but also safeguard it. The future of African technology will be measured not just by speed and scale, but by how effectively it drives climate resilience, inclusion, and long-term sustainability.