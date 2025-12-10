By Ross Moyo

Mutapa Investment Fund entity, NetOne, state owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) and telcos company in Zimbabwe, has once again demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility through its Christmas Cheer initiative. The program, which travelled countrywide, aimed to bring joy and hope to vulnerable groups, including the elderly and poor communities in remote villages.

Speaking at one of the distribution events, NetOne Group CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

”Christmas Cheer is not an event – it is a philosophy. It reminds us that progress cannot be measured only by infrastructure, but by the upliftment of every Zimbabwean.”

NetOne’s initiative reached communities as far as in Gokwe, Midlands, and Bulilima in Matabeleland South, among other provinces also going as far as Chipinge.In Ntunungwe Village, Bulilima, NetOne handed over groceries and other essential items to arguably the oldest man in the world Anuloisa Banda, 122 years old. The event was attended by Deputy Minister Hon. D. Phuti, who praised NetOne for its commitment to social responsibility urging the MNO to continue on this trajectory.

“NetOne’s efforts are a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility. We appreciate their dedication to uplifting communities and promoting national development,” said the Bulilima West Member of Parliament.Elsewhere in Chipinge, Mutema-Musikavanhu legislator who is also Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Angeline Gata sang from the same hymn book adding, “This Christmas Cheer initiative uplifts more than households — it uplifts the soul of our communities. ”

The Christmas Cheer initiative is part of NetOne’s broader efforts to support national development and empower communities. Through this program, NetOne has demonstrated its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and a partner in Zimbabwe’s development journey.

Engineer Mushanawani categorically stated his company will continue working hand in glove with governments National Development Strategy with the NetOne boss stating,

“As we move from NDS1 into NDS2, our mandate is clear: development must be people-centred, empowering, and inclusive.”