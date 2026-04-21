The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has issued a call for book chapter proposals for an upcoming edited volume aimed at reimagining the country’s postal and courier sector in the digital age.

Titled “Delivering Tomorrow: Transforming Zimbabwe’s Postal and Courier Sector,” the publication seeks original academic, policy and industry contributions that examine how the sector is evolving amid rapid digital disruption, expanding e-commerce and shifting consumer expectations.

In a statement, POTRAZ said the initiative is intended to spark multidisciplinary debate on how Zimbabwe’s postal and courier services can be modernised to support the broader digital economy.

“The sector has moved beyond traditional mail delivery and is now a critical enabler of digital trade, financial inclusion and connectivity,” the authority noted, adding that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and blockchain are reshaping logistics and service delivery.

The proposed volume will explore a wide range of themes, including regulatory frameworks, digital transformation, infrastructure modernisation, market competition, sustainability and the integration of postal services into e-commerce ecosystems.

It also places emphasis on the role of post offices as potential digital hubs, capable of expanding access to government and financial services, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

According to the call, contributors are encouraged to submit interdisciplinary work grounded in case studies, theoretical analysis or policy oriented research.

Comparative and regional perspectives are also welcomed.

Key focus areas include strengthening service quality, enhancing cybersecurity and parcel security, developing green logistics systems, and building human capital for a digitally driven sector.

The book further seeks to interrogate how Zimbabwe’s addressing systems, last mile delivery networks and business models can be restructured to improve efficiency and inclusion.

Interested authors are required to submit abstract proposals of between 400 and 500 words, along with short biographical notes and institutional details.

Full chapters will later be developed to a length of 5,000 to 7,000 words, following APA 7th edition referencing standards.

POTRAZ said all submissions will undergo plagiarism screening using Turnitin, with a similarity threshold of 10 percent or less required for consideration.

The abstract submission deadline has been set for May 1, 2026, while full chapters are due by September 30, 2026.

Accepted authors will be notified on May 8, followed by a writeshop scheduled for May 18 to 21, 2026.

Submissions and enquiries are to be directed to [email protected].

The initiative comes as Zimbabwe intensifies efforts to align key sectors with its national digital economy strategy, positioning postal and courier services as a potential driver of innovation, inclusion and economic growth.