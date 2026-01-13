The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said that NetOne Chief Finance Officer, Nyasha Nyambuya and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Muchechemera are not on their wanted list neither are they keen to interrogate them.

Following up on media reports that the two have been on the run and wanted by the anti-corruption unit in connection with the case of their CEO Mr Mushanawani who was once arrested but later on cleared by the courts after being exonerated of any crime, speculation remained rife, as the other 2 executives were reported to be on the run.

Speaking to a Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission official on the matter, he said if the two are not on the run and are attending duty as normal why is there any fuss from the media to allege that they are on the run.

“Why must the commission confirm or deny issues they never even alleged in the first place, if the two are already at work and attending to their duties why are you worried about confirming or denying their position, i rather you go ask them if they are on the run, ” said the official

Netone chief finance officer nyasha Nyambuya and chief technology officer Chris MuchechemeraMedia reports had indicated that the two executives were on the run and had skipped the country, during the time their CEO was arrested on allegations of failing to follow standard procedure or fraud, a matter which the unit cleared as nothing but mere speculation carried in some mischievous online media houses.

Raphael Mushanawani their CEO, who was arrested and spent only one night in police cells was immediately released on bail the next day before the magistrate court threw away the matter on weeks, stating that it lacked any credible evidence of the purported crime committed.

The two were jointly charged to the same allegations as common actors, a matter which was dismissed by magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, ruling that “there is no evidence linking him to the alleged crime.”

The two executives were also linked to the same matter, but were not arrested over the charges, with some unscrupulous media houses speculating that they were on the run and on police wanted list.

Further investigation have proved that the two executives were indeed attending to their daily duties at the kopje building and indeed were never on the run as alleged.

The storm has since settled at NetOne, allow the ship to smoothly settle making this the first time NetOne has done 5 years with a single CEO, since the days of Reward Kangai.

The current CEO, Engineer Mushanawani will be going for the end of first 5 year term as the substantive Chief Executive Officer, marking a first successful term over the past 2 decades.

Reward Kangai was unceremoniously fired by Supa Mandiwanzira in 2016 after having served as the founding CEO for 2 decades from 1996 as a division of the Postal and Telecommunications Corporation (PTC). He later challenged his dismissal and sought severance pay, losing a High Court case in 2022.

Lazarus Muchenje took over 2 years later in 2018 during Kangai legal battes, but was also fired by Mandiwanzira 4 months in the job over a $2 million dollar consultation scandal which he refused to sign.

He was then suspended, four months into the job pending disciplinary action. The day before his disciplinary hearing, the entire Board was dissolved by the then-new Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Hon Kazembe Kazembe.

In December 2018, After Kazembe Kazembe was appointed new minister, a new board with some old members was appointed and reappointed him as NetOne CEO in February 2019.

A year later, in February 2020 Muchenje was suspended once again, by the same board over administrative irregularities but the $2 million deal he refused to sign was still a sticking issue.

After a 4 year legal battle, in June 2024, Lazarus Muchenje and seven executives were acquitted by the Supreme Court after it found them not guilty on charges of abuse of office.

Mr Muchenje had been accused of abuse of duty as a public officer for allegedly concluding three commercial agreements with Bankai International Private Limited of Mauritius and Bridgevoice Inc of the United States for value-added services, without the approval of the Board and the parent ministry.

He lasted only 2 years as he was arrested in May 2020.

In 2018, during Muchenjes’ suspension Brian Mutandiro was appointed acting NetOne CEO, he was however fired during the time when Nkosinathi Ncube was the acting CEO, making them both the shortest living CEO for the company.

Another shortest living CEO came, Chipo Jaisson, after these two, she was appointed acting CEO Feb 2020 and was former Management Accounting Head until then.

Since 2021 December, Mushanawani has been the substantive CEO to date as he is now heading the first 5year term.