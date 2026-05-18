The Minister of ICT ,Tatenda Mavetera says Zimbabwe has now certified more than 1,000 Data Protection Officers (DPOs), revealing at the National Data Privacy Symposium that 215 new officers graduated , including one participant from Zambia.

She told delegates that the latest cohort brings the total number of certified DPOs to 1,070 since the inception of the national training programme.

She said the milestone reflects Zimbabwe’s growing human capital capacity to support a privacy centred digital transformation and demonstrates the maturity of the country’s developing data protection ecosystem.

According to the Minister, DPOs play a central role in ensuring that organisations build privacy into their systems, processes and decision making structures.

She said these trained professionals are the “frontline custodians” of institutional accountability, serving as key advisers on data handling practices and helping to mitigate risks associated with data breaches and misuse.

She emphasised that privacy can no longer be viewed merely as a legal compliance requirement but must be treated as a strategic asset that protects citizens while enabling innovation. Institutions that invest in privacy competent staff, She said, are better positioned to gain user trust, improve data quality and operate sustainably in a rapidly changing digital environment.

The Minister highlighted several advancements made through the Data Protection Authority under POTRAZ, including awareness campaigns, licensing frameworks, sector guidelines and strengthened enforcement mechanisms.

She said these initiatives have created a predictable and professional regulatory environment that supports both economic growth and responsible technology deployment.

She also linked the surge in certified DPOs to the government’s broader efforts to professionalise the digital sector. She said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital identity systems depend heavily on reliable governance structures, ethical oversight and technical competence.

As Zimbabwe continues expanding its digital public services, including e-government platforms, the Minister said the presence of qualified DPOs across sectors is crucial in preventing privacy violations that could erode public trust.

She encouraged both public institutions and private organisations to view privacy expertise as a long term investment rather than an optional requirement, warning that poorly managed data environments expose organisations to reputational damage, financial penalties and heightened operational risks.