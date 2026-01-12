By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is set to be the biggest benefactor from the 2400 MW to be realized from Batoka Project.

Zimbabwe’s Apex electricity authority through it’s principal Minister of Energy July Moyo and Zambia have approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) funding model and established a Resource Mobilisation Committee to accelerate implementation of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES), a key cross-border power project expected to generate the 2 400 megawatts of electricity on the Zambezi River.

“The Council of Ministers reaffirmed the adoption of a Public-Private Partnership model and approved an equity contribution of US$220 million by each government,” Permanent Secretary for Electricity (Zambia) & Zim–Zam Council of Ministers Co-Secretary),” Engineer Arnold Simwaba said.

This decision was revealed in a communiqué issued at the conclusion of the 43rd Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Council of Ministers meeting held in Victoria Falls, where the two twin countries revised the project’s funding structure to a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“This includes exploring equity partnerships to enhance the project’s bankability. The allocation will support dam construction for the budget cycle beginning in 2026, over flexible timelines,” Permanent Secretary Simwaba added.

The Council resolved to strengthen resource mobilisation for the project through the establishment of a dedicated committee adding,

“Council further noted the establishment of a Resource Mobilisation Committee whose objective is to raise funds for the publicly owned dam infrastructure component. These efforts will be spearheaded by the Ministers responsible for Finance,” Engineer Simwaba confirmed.

Over US$4 billion by this Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme implementation is progressing slowly, due to the ongoing updating of engineering feasibility and environmental studies, prompting the latest funding and institutional interventions whereby both countries are contributing USD 220 million promptly into the project.

The Batoka project conception first came in 1972 following a comprehensive study commissioned by the then Central African Power Corporation, the Batoka Gorge project and is expected to deliver 2 400 megawatts of electricity, to be shared equally between the two sisterly countries Zimbabwe and Zambia once completed.

The Zimbabwe Zambia’s Council of Ministers also reviewed progress on several bilateral issues, including the prevailing hydrological situation on the Zambezi River, amid ongoing efforts to strengthen regional energy security.

