Minister Mavetera Calls on Telcos to Back Youth Innovation for Digital Growth

The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, has called on telecommunications companies to support young innovators by incubating their ideas and helping commercialize digital prototypes.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Conference held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Mavetera emphasized the urgent need to bridge the gap between innovation and commercialization as the country works towards establishing a national technology park.

“We kindly ask all our telco players to identify some young people with promising prototypes, incubate them, and help capacitate them,” said Mavetera. “After that, let us find a way to develop and commercialize their work to support our national missions.”

She highlighted that Zimbabwe is home to highly intellectual youth who are already creating impactful solutions. The missing link is turning those ideas into scalable businesses that contribute meaningfully to the digital economy.

The minister also appealed to the private sector to play a more active role in nurturing tech talent and translating innovations into economic opportunities. “As we navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, we must recognize that technology is a powerful tool of transformation,” she said.

Mavetera called for collaboration by saying “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

The conference brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators under one roof to accelerate Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda.