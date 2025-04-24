Minister Mavetera Officially Opens Second Edition Of The Digital Economy Conference 2025

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services (MICTPCS) under the leadership of Hon. Minister Tatenda A Mavetera successfully hosted the Digital Economy Conference 2025, at the Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo as part of the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The conference, themed “Digital Synergy: Crafting Connected Economic Futures,” brought together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders to explore transformative strategies for harnessing digital technologies to drive economic growth and inclusivity.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The event, as intended, was a powerhouse of ideas, featuring keynote addresses from POTRAZ, Econet Wireless, discussions with a panel made up of representatives and executives from Aura, Liquid Technologies, NetOne, Dandemutande and interactive sessions led by some of the most influential figures in Zimbabwe’s digital and economic landscape.

Among the notable attendees were Dr. B. Chirume (Permanent secretary for ICT Postal and Courier Services), Hon D Phuti (Deputy Minister of ICT PostalandCourierServices), Dr G K Machengete (Director General of POTRAZ), Mr Roy Chimanikire (Deputy CEO Econet Wireless), Eng. R. Mushanawani (Group CEO, NetOne), Dr W Rukanda (Group CEO- Mornipac Int, COO- Mornipac Digital Forensics, Eng L Nkala CEO – TelOne and several other big names.

Zimbabwe’s digital economy is at a critical juncture. With rapid advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital financial services, the country has the potential to advance traditional economic barriers and create a more inclusive, connected future.

The conference was aimed at fostering public-private collaboration, empower SMEs, startups, women, the youths and enhance digital infrastructure by addressing challenges in AI, connectivity, cyber security, and affordability.

Hon. Minister Tatenda Mavetera has been a vocal advocate for Zimbabwe’s digital revolution, emphasizing the need for a seamless integration of technology into every sector from agriculture to healthcare, education to finance.

