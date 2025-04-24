Zimbabwe Targets 1.5 Million Coders Under Digital Skills Strategy

The government is targeting the training of 1.5 million coders as part of its broader digital transformation agenda.

At the Digital Economy Conference, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera said “We are targeting to train 1.5 million Zimbabweans to be coders. We believe every Zimbabwean, especially young people, must be equipped to take part in the digital economy”.

She said the initiative is anchored in the National Digital Skills Development Strategy, which seeks to position Zimbabwe for the fourth industrial revolution by equipping citizens with critical 21st-century skills.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“We are rolling out the National Digital Skills Strategy. This includes introducing digital skills from as early as ECD level up to higher education, and even in communities,” she said.

Minister Mavetera also highlighted that innovation hubs are being expanded across provinces to create inclusive digital growth and encourage home-grown technology solutions.

“We want to ensure that our young people have the capacity to innovate, to code, and to be job creators rather than job seekers. Our digital strategy is not just about infrastructure but about empowering minds”.

She said Zimbabwe’s National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, which is guided by five core pillars, is part of the government’s commitment to future-ready governance and sustainable digital inclusion.

“We believe that with the right skills, our young people can take the lead in developing solutions that transform communities. Coding is the foundation,” Mavetera said.

Mavetere also urged the private sector to partner with the government in building coding academies and investing in local tech ecosystems.