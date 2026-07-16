Malawi has earned international recognition for a home grown digital identity verification system after its Digitally Signed Biometric QR Verification platform was named a Digital Champion in the E-Government category at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2026 in Geneva.

The award recognises the country’s development of an offline digital identity solution that combines cryptographically signed QR codes with biometric authentication to securely verify citizens’ identities even in areas without internet connectivity.

Developed by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the technology addresses one of the biggest challenges facing digital public services in developing countries reliable identity verification in remote areas with limited or no internet access.

The platform generates digitally signed QR codes from Malawi’s National Registration and Identification System (NRIS) , allowing officials to authenticate beneficiaries both online and offline while reducing fraud, duplication and administrative errors.

The innovation was recognised during the WSIS Forum 2026, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and United Nations partners. More than 1,500 digital projects from 122 countries competed for this year’s awards, with over 2.2 million votes cast during the public voting phase.

Malawi was among only five countries honoured as Digital Champions in the E-Government category, joining Sweden, the Netherlands, Indonesia and Pakistan.

The technology has already been deployed in Malawi’s Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP), where it successfully verified the identities of more than 1.2 million farmers nationwide.

Officials say the system enables field officers to authenticate beneficiaries instantly, even in communities where internet coverage is unavailable, ensuring agricultural subsidies reach the intended recipients while limiting fraudulent claims.

Unlike conventional digital identity systems that depend on continuous internet connectivity, Malawi’s solution performs biometric verification offline using cryptographically secured QR codes that can later synchronise with central systems when connectivity becomes available.

The innovation forms part of the Inclusive Digital Transformation for Malawi (IDT4M) project, implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Government of Malawi to strengthen digital public infrastructure and improve access to government services.

The project has received financial support from the European Union, the Government of Norway and Irish Aid.

Technology experts say offline digital identity systems are becoming increasingly important across Africa, where unreliable internet connectivity remains a major barrier to delivering digital public services. By combining secure digital signatures with biometric authentication, Malawi’s platform demonstrates how countries can build resilient digital infrastructure capable of supporting social protection programmes, public service delivery and digital governance.

The recognition places Malawi among a growing number of countries developing innovative digital public infrastructure and highlights the increasing role of locally developed technologies in addressing governance and service delivery challenges.