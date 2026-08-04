By Ross Moyo

HARARE — NetOne private limited Chief Finance Officer Mrs Nyasha Nyambuya says Zimbabwe’s corporate sector can no longer treat digital transformation as an IT function, arguing that artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data-driven decision-making have become strategic business imperatives that will define resilience and competitiveness in the years ahead.

Addressing delegates at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) Winter School, the fonance executive said finance leaders are assuming a broader role in steering business transformation as emerging technologies reshape corporate governance, risk management and long-term value creation.

Speaking under the conference theme, “Charting New Frontiers: Resilience, Innovation and Sustainable Value,” NetOne said organisations that embrace technology will be better positioned to withstand economic uncertainty while unlocking new growth opportunities.

“Resilience is no longer built through financial discipline alone,” the operator said. “It is increasingly driven by digital infrastructure, intelligent data, secure connectivity and innovation.”

The company said artificial intelligence, automation, cloud platforms, cybersecurity and real-time analytics are fundamentally changing how businesses operate, enabling finance executives to make faster, data-informed decisions while improving compliance and operational efficiency.

However, NetOne argued that these technologies can only deliver meaningful business value when supported by reliable, secure and scalable communications infrastructure.

To meet that demand, the operator said it is investing heavily in expanding network coverage, modernising its telecommunications infrastructure and strengthening enterprise connectivity solutions for businesses undergoing digital transformation.

The investments form part of NetOne’s broader evolution from a traditional mobile network operator into a full-service digital solutions provider as the company marks its 30th anniversary.

“Connectivity has become national infrastructure,” NetOne said, describing broadband networks as the foundation for commerce, financial inclusion, innovation and Zimbabwe’s wider digital economy.

The company said its investment strategy aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2, supporting government efforts to accelerate digitalisation across public institutions, businesses and communities.

Beyond commercial infrastructure, NetOne highlighted its commitment to digital inclusion through initiatives aimed at connecting underserved communities, expanding access to digital services and supporting technology education and youth empowerment programmes.

The operator also urged stronger collaboration between government, regulators, financial institutions, professional bodies and technology companies, saying Zimbabwe’s digital ambitions cannot be realised through isolated initiatives.

Instead, NetOne called for a coordinated digital ecosystem capable of supporting enterprise innovation, strengthening corporate governance and accelerating economic growth.

The remarks reflect a growing shift within Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector, where operators are increasingly positioning themselves as digital transformation partners rather than providers of voice and data services. As demand for AI, cloud computing, fintech and enterprise digital services continues to rise, telecommunications infrastructure is becoming a strategic asset underpinning the country’s digital economy.

For Zimbabwe’s finance professionals, NetOne’s message was clear: digital transformation is no longer optional. It is a boardroom priority that will determine which organisations remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.