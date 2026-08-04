Zimbabwe’s government opened a nationwide artificial-intelligence competition on Tuesday, betting that homegrown startups can build tools for agriculture, healthcare and financial services in a country where connectivity has been recently increasing with a national data penetration of 84%

The AI Grand Challenge, unveiled by the minister of Information and Communication Technology,Hon Tatenda Mavetera forms the centerpiece of a national AI strategy running through 2030.

The program follows a bootcamp phase called AI for Impact, in which entrants pitched projects spanning crop-disease detection, medical imaging and alternative credit scoring for informal traders.

The minister overseeing the launch framed the effort as a shift from technology consumption to production, telling attendees the country intends to build systems trained on local languages including chiShona and isiNdebele rather than relying solely on imported models.

Five-point plan

The ministry laid out five policy priorities to underpin the challenge:

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A “National Data Commons” for sharing anonymized government and private-sector datasets, with select state data to be opened within six months

• A talent compact requiring industry to absorb at least 1,000 AI-skilled interns annually, paired with tax incentives for enterprise-led training

• An AI Ethics and Sandbox Council allowing startups to test products under real market conditions ahead of formal regulation

• A “Zimbabwe Innovation Catalyst Fund” blending public and development capital to offer founder-friendly financing beyond traditional bank loans

• A mandatory inclusion audit for AI solutions endorsed under the national strategy, alongside dedicated prize tracks for women-led startups and accessibility-focused products

Government as customer.

Officials said a new AI Startup Unit will operate inside the ministry to help ventures navigate procurement and standards, positioning the state as an early customer for winning teams.

Government agencies, including the telecoms regulator POTRAZ and the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing, are expected to identify high-potential projects from the challenge for pilot deployment in agriculture, health, education and public administration.

The initiative is also meant to feed into Zimbabwe’s broader 1.5 Million Coders Programme, an existing effort to expand digital-skills training, and to align with the country’s Vision 2030 development goals.



The ministry said the challenge will become a recurring national platform rather than a one-off contest, with future rounds tied to investment pipelines intended to carry prototypes toward regional markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

International backing includes support from the International Telecommunication Union on technical cooperation and standards.