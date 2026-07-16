Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and advanced connectivity are set to transform Zimbabwe’s mining industry as companies increasingly adopt smart technologies to improve productivity, worker safety and operational efficiency.

Technology firm Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe says the future of mining lies in digital operations that combine AI-powered analytics, cloud platforms and connected infrastructure to enable faster decision making and more efficient resource management.

Speaking on the growing role of technology in the sector, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Loretta Songola, said digital transformation has become a strategic necessity rather than an option for mining companies seeking to remain competitive.

“Smart mining technologies, powered by advanced connectivity, cloud platforms and AI driven insights, are increasingly providing the tools needed to improve productivity, enhance safety and optimise costs,” she said.

The technologies are expected to support Zimbabwe’s drive to expand its mining industry, with the government targeting a US$12 billion mining economy through increased investment in strategic minerals including lithium, gold, platinum group metals and chrome.

At the centre of the digital shift are so-called “smart mines”, where operational technology, internet connected sensors and artificial intelligence work together to automate processes and generate real-time operational insights.

AI powered video analytics can monitor compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, identify workers entering restricted areas and automatically trigger safety alerts. Connected operational systems can also detect hazardous underground conditions and stop heavy machinery before accidents occur.

Cloud based monitoring platforms are enabling mining operators to remotely oversee critical infrastructure such as processing plants and smelters from central control centres, reducing the need for constant on site supervision while improving response times to operational issues.

The increasing use of connected devices is also generating large volumes of operational data that can be analysed using AI to predict equipment failures before they occur. Predictive maintenance allows mining companies to schedule repairs in advance, reducing costly downtime and extending the lifespan of critical machinery.

Industry experts say this marks a shift from traditional reactive maintenance towards intelligence led operations, where data analytics support faster and more informed decision making.

However, greater digital connectivity also introduces new cybersecurity risks. As mines connect more machinery, sensors and industrial control systems to digital networks, cyberattacks could disrupt production, compromise worker safety and affect business continuity.

Ms Songola said cybersecurity must therefore become an integral part of digital mining strategies, with companies investing in secure digital infrastructure alongside new technologies.

Zimbabwe’s recently launched National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030) is expected to accelerate AI adoption across key sectors, including mining, by promoting innovation and wider use of emerging digital technologies.

As global mining companies increasingly embrace automation, AI and cloud technologies, Zimbabwe’s mining sector is expected to follow a similar path, using digital innovation to improve efficiency, strengthen safety standards and remain competitive in the global minerals market.

Analysts say companies that invest early in intelligent digital infrastructure are likely to gain a competitive advantage through lower operating costs, improved productivity and better management of increasingly complex mining operations.