By Ross Moyo

Vice President Retired Colonel K. D. C. Mohadi officially launched the National Action Plan for Children IV (2026–2030) and the Zimbabwe National Child Online Protection Policy (2026–2030) at the National Child Protection Conference in Bulawayo. The country’s Second Citizen did his bid to tackle rising digital threats and persistent child welfare gaps through a 9-point national framework backed by Government and UNICEF targeting cyberbullying, sextortion, grooming, and offline abuses.

The dual launch comes as Zimbabwe faces stark child protection data. An estimated “64% of children experience violent discipline, while 43% of children under five remain unregistered at birth. Child marriage affects 21.2% of girls aged 15–18 years,” according to figures cited at the conference.

“The policies are aimed at strengthening the protection and welfare of children by addressing emerging threats such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, digital grooming, sextortion, privacy violations and exposure to harmful online content,” VP Mohadi said.

The Zimbabwe National Child Online Protection Policy (2026–2030) outlines nine strategic focus areas to combat digital threats and promote a safer online environment. It calls for coordinated action by government, the private sector, academia, civil society and local communities.

The urgency is clear: technology-facilitated abuse is rising alongside migration-related vulnerabilities, socio-economic shocks, and climate change — all exposing children to “new and evolving protection risks.”

Beyond digital, the National Action Plan for Children IV (2026–2030) tackles legacy gaps. Birth registration remains a crisis, with 43% of under-5s unregistered, locking children out of health, education, and legal protection. Child marriage persists at 21.2% for girls 15–18, despite legal reforms.

VP Mohadi said the policies also “seek to enhance family and community support systems to ensure the holistic well-being of every child.” The framework recognizes that online and offline harms are linked — a child facing violent discipline at home is more vulnerable to grooming online.

UNICEF is a key partner. The policy provides a “comprehensive national framework” requiring ISPs, telcos, schools, and platforms to align on child safety. Areas covered include age-appropriate design, rapid takedown of exploitative content, digital literacy for parents, and law enforcement capacity.

The nine focus areas, while not fully listed in the launch, target: cyberbullying, online exploitation, digital grooming, sextortion, privacy violations, harmful content, plus systems for reporting, prosecution, and survivor support.

Zimbabwe’s approach mirrors global COP frameworks but is tailored to local data: high violent discipline, low birth registration, and child marriage create layered risk. With 64% of children facing violence, online predators exploit trust gaps.

Implementation will be tested by coordination. The policy demands “coordinated action” across ministries, NetOne, Econet, Liquid, schools, and civil society. Success means fewer unregistered births, lower marriage rates, and safer digital spaces by 2030.

The Second Citizen enunciated protecting children in 2026 means protecting them both at home and online. The policies put that on paper. The next 4 years will show if Zimbabwe can deliver.