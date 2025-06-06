ICT Ministry, UNESCO Delegation Presents Final Draft Of AI RAM

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, in collaboration with UNESCO, has made strides in preparing Zimbabwe for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI),a UNESCO delegation led by Ms. Nisha, Regional Director of the Regional Office for Southern Africa, met with Hon. Mavetera and Permanent Secretary Dr. B. Chirume to present the final draft of the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) for Zimbabwe.

The AI RAM report is a comprehensive framework that will guide Zimbabwe’s adoption of AI, ensuring that it is applicable, thorough, and customized to the country’s socioeconomic context. The report is structured around five key thematic areas: economic, legal, policy and regulatory, social and cultural, scientific and educational, and technical and infrastructure

The RAM framework will not only guide Zimbabwe’s local AI adoption but also position the country to influence and shape international AI norms and global cooperation. The collaboration with UNESCO and the development of the AI RAM report are expected to guide Zimbabwe’s AI adoption and development, inform the development of a National AI Strategy, and enhance skills development and training in AI for the public service.

The AI RAM report is set to be officially unveiled, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards AI readiness. This development underscores the country’s commitment to leveraging AI for socioeconomic growth and development.