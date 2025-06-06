Econet Launches 5-Megawatt Data Centre to Power Zimbabwe’s Digital Future

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has unveiled a state-of-the-art 5-megawatt (MW) data centre in Harare, marking a significant step forward in the nation’s digital infrastructure development. Strategically developed in collaboration with Africa Data Centres (ADC) the continent’s largest data centre operator and a sister company to Econet the facility is poised to serve a growing demand for enterprise-level computing, cloud services, and data security solutions.

The new Econet Data Centre (EDC) has been engineered with cutting-edge infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted power availability, a critical factor for businesses grappling with unreliable electricity supply. With 100 percent uptime built into the design, the facility is expected to be a game changer for Zimbabwean corporations that rely on data-intensive operations.

Beyond offering reliable colocation services, EDC also provides access to advanced cloud storage, cybersecurity frameworks, and artificial intelligence platforms. These are delivered through partnerships with global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks, facilitated by Cassava Technologies.

The Harare facility is tailored to accommodate a wide range of IT operations, enabling companies to offload the burden of maintaining on-premise servers. Clients can house their servers at EDC and benefit from high-security hosting, multi-layered power redundancy, and on-site access for their IT personnel.

With rising demand driven by cloud computing and AI applications, Econet plans to double the facility’s capacity to 10 MW in the near future. This expansion underscores the growing importance of reliable digital infrastructure in powering innovation, business continuity, and economic development across the region.

Econet’s move aligns Zimbabwe more closely with other tech-forward African cities such as Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi locations where Africa Data Centres already operate successful data centres. The new EDC facility is not just a milestone for Econet, but a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe’s participation in the continent’s digital economy.