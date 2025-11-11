The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) demonstrated corporate social responsibility. Yesterday the regulatory authority officially handed over fifteen wheelchairs to the St Giles Rehabilitation Centre, a move set to transform the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

The handover ceremony, presided over by the POTRAZ Director General, Dr. G. K. Machengete, marked the tangible outcome of the authority’s annual Charity Golf Tournament. The event saw the provision of ten specialised paediatric wheelchairs for children with cerebral palsy and five standard wheelchairs, representing a total investment of approximately USD$10,000.

In his keynote address, Dr. Machengete framed the occasion as a profound act of service, quoting Muhammad Ali: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth”. He emphasised that the donation was more than just a gift of assistive devices.

“We are restoring mobility, independence, and dignity,” he stated.

“For some, these wheelchairs will mean the ability to attend school. For others, they will provide easier access to therapy, healthcare, and social activities”

POTRAZ also took an initiative in customising the wheelchairs, particularly the paediatric units, to suit the specific and varied needs of children with Cerebral Palsy. A one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective, hence the chairs were tailored with appropriate headrests, footrests, armrests, and contoured cushions. This meticulous customisation is crucial not only for user comfort but also for preventing long-term physical deformities, underscoring a commitment to holistic and sustainable care.

The procurement and customisation costs, estimated at USD$10,000, were fully covered by the proceeds from the POTRAZ golf event. Dr. Machengete expressed profound gratitude to the corporate partners and individuals whose participation and sponsorship made the initiative possible, highlighting the power of unity and shared responsibility in driving social progress.

The Director General also paid tribute to the management and staff of St Giles for their unwavering dedication to rehabilitation and empowerment. He reinforced that supporting people with disabilities is not an act of charity but a recognition of their inherent rights.