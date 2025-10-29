The stage is set for the 2nd edition of the TechnoMag’s Tech Convergence Fora (TCF), a pivotal ICT consultative stakeholder forum dedicated to finding lasting solutions, addressing sector-wide challenges, and embracing emerging technological opportunities.

Scheduled for November 7th, 2025, at The Venue, this year’s event will run under the theme, “Reflect, Reprogram, and Re-align”, building on the momentum generated by its successful inaugural edition in 2024.

The forum will bring together a diverse cross-section of Zimbabwe’s tech ecosystem, including government officials, industry leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs. The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, will officially open the forum, while expected to lend a listening ear to industry concerns and providing guidance on the way forward for the sustainable growth of the sector.

Reflecting on the purpose of the event, TechnoMag Founder Mr. Toneo Toneo emphasized its role as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue.

“The 2nd edition of the Fora will look into key issues raised last year. We want to measure and see what efforts have been done to address them while also progressivelybcreatimg a platform for honest and sincere dialogue to consider matters that would arise and proposing the best way foward ,” he said. Mr. Toneo added that the platform was created to foster open and honest discussions that truly serve the interests of the ICT community.

The upcoming TCF will delve into critical topics that emerged from last year’s discussions, including cyber security, data protection, artificial intelligence, digital financial services, and the need for robust digital infrastructure. These themes remain highly relevant, as highlighted in the 2024 forum’s key takeaways, which 3rd stressed the importance of collaboration, innovation, and proactive policy-making.

Last year’s event saw strong participation from leading tech players while NetOne CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani made the main remarks.

High-level discussions emphasized the need for a unified approach to technology governance, with Minister Mavetera pushing for monthly collaborative sessions under government auspices to sustain momentum.

This year, the forum is expected to feature panel discussions on topics such as:

Parliamentarians on ICT: Policy, Tax, and Regulation, Cyber security, Data Protection, and the Legal Environment, Emerging Tech, AI, and Virtual Reality, Starlink Distribution Challenges and Opportunities, Mobile Financial Services and Regulatory Frameworks and Consumer Rights and Digital Inclusion. Staying up to date with the rise of online creators, the event will also briefly touch on social media content creation and influencers.

Participants will include Darlington Chigumbu and Hon. Eng Dr. Martin Muduva, Dr John Tseriwa, Dr Malven Chisvo among other~ technocrats and industry captains.

The TCF 2025 aims to translate dialogue into action, with a focus on implementing the comprehensive recommendations from the previous forum. These include enhanced cyber security protocols, investment in digital skills, and the promotion of interoperable payment systems.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its digital transformation, the TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora stands as a vital platform for alignment and advancement, ensuring that the nation’s tech sector is not only reflective and responsive but also resilient and forward-looking.