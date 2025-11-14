LADS Africa has launched a new Minerals Export Management System (MEMS) designed to help the government monitor and control the export of mineral resources, a move expected to curb illegal mineral trafficking and plug revenue leakages in Zimbabwe’s mining sector.

Speaking at the Tech Convergence Fora, LADS Africa Chief Executive Officer Tererai Maposa said the innovation provides regulators with a centralized, digital platform to oversee mineral export permits in real time.

“We have started with the Ministry of Mines, and so far, we have developed what we call the Minerals Export Permit Management,” said Maposa. “Previously, minerals were leaking in Zimbabwe because the export permit was just a single bond paper with no security features.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Maposa said the new system introduces digital verification, traceability, and security layers that will make it nearly impossible for forged or duplicate export permits to circulate in the mining industry.

The platform integrates directly with government departments responsible for issuing export licenses, customs clearance, and compliance checks, ensuring that only legally authorized exporters can move minerals across borders.