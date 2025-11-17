In a bid to advance financial inclusion across the country, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, has stressed the need for a collaborative approach among stakeholders. Speaking at the 2025 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Financial Inclusion Conference, Mavetera highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to ensure that financial services are both accessible and affordable for all Zimbabweans.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“Bridging the financial divide is crucial for promoting economic growth and development,” Mavetera asserted, outlining her vision for a financial landscape where every citizen has access to digital financial services. This initiative is part of broader global efforts aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and fostering digital transformation.

The RBZ Financial Inclusion Conference attracted a diverse group of participants, including representatives from the banking sector, fintech innovators, and policymakers. The event focused on discussing strategies to expand digital financial services, promote innovation, and create a supportive environment for the growth of fintech in Zimbabwe.

Mavetera’s call to action underscores the government’s commitment to overcoming barriers to access in the financial system. By fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, she aims to facilitate the development of a robust digital economy that serves all segments of society.

As Zimbabwe seeks to strengthen its financial services sector, the collaborative efforts discussed at the conference may play a pivotal role in creating a more inclusive financial framework for the nation.