Frampol Leads in Smart Mining Operations Through Digital Innovation

Frampol’s “Beyond the Wire” Series Champions Zimbabwe’s Tech-Driven Future

Zimbabwe’s trusted ICT solutions partner, Frampol is stepping forward with cutting-edge technological mining solutions. As industry players contend with rising operational costs, talent shortages, and supply chain disruptions, Frampol aims to transform these challenges into opportunities through innovative IT strategies.

During a recent edition of “Beyond the Wires series”, industry leaders discussed the critical issues confronting mining operations, including skyrocketing costs of operations, high inflationary rates and an overregulated operating environment.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Frampol’s advanced software solutions aim to optimize operations, helping companies manage expenses more effectively while improving- productivity.

Beyond the Wire: Technology as the Engine Room of Progress

Launched as a platform to inspire cross-sector dialogue, Beyond the Wire brings together industry leaders to explore how AI, IoT, connectivity, and data analytics are solving real-world challenges and unlocking unprecedented value.

“ These aren’t tech demos. They’re strategic conversations about how we move from incremental change to transformative impact. This is about future-proofing Zimbabwe’s industries .” says Frampol Chief Executive Officer Neil Padmore.

During his presentation, Mr Padmore further emphasised that Frampol has proudly supported the mining sector for over a decade, delivering enterprise-grade internet, cybersecurity, cloud services, and infrastructure solutions in even the most remote environments. As strategic partners with global tech leaders which include Fortinet, Microsoft, and Starlink, Frampol ensures that its solutions are not only locally tailored but also globally benchmarked.

“Let me demonstrate how at Frampol we have been able to deploy Remote Shaft Connectivity. A leading gold mining group deployed Frampol’s Starlink-powered connectivity to link remote shafts to headquarters. The results were amazing. The company successfully reported continuous communications, enhanced worker safety, and live data reporting to the headquarters. We we able to deliver reliable connectivity to the company’s ecosystem”, said Neil Padmore

Padmore further said Frampol has successfully deployed equipment monitoring & IoT tracking. ” A certain mining operator installed Frampol’s IoT asset tracking system across its fleet. The results were very good in predictive maintenance, reduced downtime, and smarter equipment deployment. The technology managed to deliver uptime that drives output”

Padmore went on to demonstrate how Frampol data-driven planning with Power BI has been a game changer in the mining industry.

“A mid-tier mining company implemented Frampol’s Power BI dashboards across multiple sites. Again the results were amazing, the mining companies that are utilizing this recorded a centralized reporting, real-time production insights, and quicker executive decisions. With this we can safely say at Frampol we have managed to deliver data-driven performance at scale”.

Padmore further said that Frampol’s value lies not just in what it provides, but how it delivers.

“Smart, secure, scalable technology. Solutions for automation, protection, and analytics. Built in partnership with Zimbabwean organizations, not just for them. Hands-on local support backed by international standards. Scalable services that evolve as your business grows”.

As Frampol continues to innovate, its commitment to supporting the mining sector is clear. By harnessing the power of technology, Frampol aims to empower local mining companies to not only navigate current challenges but to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.