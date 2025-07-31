Toyota Zimbabwe and CFAO Motors merged into CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe

Toyota Zimbabwe and CFAO Motors have officially announced their partnership to create CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe. This new entity is set to enhance mobility solutions across the country, promising to exceed customer expectations while maintaining the high standards of quality and service associated with both brands.

The announcement was made through a post on X, where both companies expressed their commitment to delivering innovative and reliable mobility solutions.CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe aims to offer an expanded range of services that include not only vehicle sales but also comprehensive after-sales support, financing options, and a commitment to sustainability. The new partnership leverages the strengths of both companies, combining Toyota’s renowned manufacturing capabilities with CFAO Motors’ extensive distribution network.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Customers can expect a seamless experience as CFAO Mobility Zimbabwe rolls out its services across the country. With a focus on exceptional quality and superior service, the new entity is poised to become a key player in the automotive sector.

Both companies are optimistic about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the local economy and the automotive landscape.