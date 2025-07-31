New ICT Bill to Provide Framework for Independent Regulatory Authority

Zimbabwe has taken a decisive step toward transforming its telecommunications landscape with the approval of the Postal and Telecommunications Amendment Bill, which proposes the establishment of an independent regulatory authority to oversee the communications sector. This marks a significant policy shift, effectively taking key responsibilities away from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and aligning regulation with international norms.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced that the Bill seeks to overhaul the governance of the telecoms and postal sectors. “The Bill provides a framework for the regulation of the communications sector by an independent regulatory authority, and for the provision of communications services,” he said. This change is aimed at ensuring regulatory neutrality and bolstering investor confidence through greater transparency and accountability.

The Bill is part of a broader strategy to modernise Zimbabwe’s ICT environment, bringing it up to speed with global technological trends. It aims to promote private sector participation, fair competition, and improved consumer protections, while expanding high-quality telecommunications access across the country particularly in underserved and remote regions.

Beyond structural reform, the legislation encourages innovation and the rollout of advanced infrastructure and services in line with international standards. Dr Muswere said the law also aims to “promote the availability of efficient and quality communications services nationally,” supporting Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda.

Another major thrust of the Bill is inclusivity. It seeks to democratise access to infrastructure by encouraging more citizen-led and private investment. “The Bill encourages private investment and participation by citizens of Zimbabwe in the communications sector,” Dr Muswere noted.

The legislation also puts a strong focus on consumer rights and market fairness. It introduces new measures to protect users from exploitative practices and enforce ethical standards across the industry. “It ensures fair competition in the sector and advances consumer protection from unfair business practices,” he said. “Lastly, the Bill promotes the ethical use of information communication technologies.”

Critically, the Bill positions Zimbabwe for deeper regional and international engagement in the digital economy. “It enhances regional and global cooperation and integration in communications services,” Dr Muswere added.

The Postal and Telecommunications Amendment Bill comes at a time when the digital divide remains a major challenge in Zimbabwe. If passed and effectively implemented, this legislation could become a turning point in the governance of the communications sector, laying the groundwork for improved service delivery, empowered consumers, and stronger digital innovation.