Evolve ICT Summit 2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

The Evolve ICT Africa Summit 2025 is set to be a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers under the theme “Sustainable ICT Solutions for the Future.” Scheduled for July 3-4, 2025, at the Rainbow Towers Hotel & International Conference Centre in Zimbabwe, the summit promises to be a hub of knowledge-sharing, networking, and cutting-edge technological discussions.

A key driver of this event’s success is its sponsorship program, which offers businesses and organisations unparalleled opportunities to align with Africa’s digital transformation journey while gaining significant brand exposure.

As a summit that is designed to foster collaboration, mentorship, awareness, exposure, and knowledge-sharing within the ICT sector, by sponsoring, organisations can enhance brand visibility, showcase innovations, network with high-profile attendees and support Africa’s digital growth by contributing to discussions on AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and more.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

With 10+ expert speakers, 2 summit days, and 2 exhibition days, sponsors can engage with a diverse audience spanning finance, education, healthcare, telecoms, and government sectors.

The summit offers six sponsorship tiers, each with unique benefits to suit different budgets and marketing goals.

The highest-tier sponsorship, Platinum Sponsor USD$15,000 (Maximum Exposure) provides exclusive branding rights, including Co-naming rights for the event, logo placement on all advertisements, conference packs, and crew shirts, prime branding on screens in the main auditorium and breakaway sessions, 15 free delegate tickets and a 6x6m exhibition space and name mentions in all radio and online promotions.

This is ideal for corporations seeking top-tier visibility and thought leadership positioning.

The USD$10,00 Gold Sponsor (Premium Branding), perfect for established firms looking for strong industry presence, is a high-impact package featuring logo on all advertisements, branding in the main auditorium and banners inside/outside the venue, 10 delegate tickets, a 3x3m exhibition space and online advertising recognition.

The balanced Silver Sponsor USD$7,500 (Strategic Visibility package offering) offers logo placement in promotions as a Silver Sponsor, branding in the main auditorium, 7 delegate tickets and a 3x3m exhibition space. This is great for mid-sized companies aiming for targeted engagement.

Those interested in the USD$5,000 Bronze Sponsor (Essential Exposure), a cost-effective option will benefit logo on auditorium screens, banners at the venue, 5 delegate tickets and a 3x3m exhibition space.

Start-ups and SMEs entering the ICT space can get the USD$1,000 exhibition Partner (Focused Showcase) package, ideal for niche tech providers and service firms.

And for businesses prioritising booth visibility, this includes a 3x3m exhibition space, social media and website feature and 1 delegate ticket.

Designed for emerging tech entrepreneurs and small-scale innovators, the Start-up Package costing USD$250 (Affordable Entry). This budget-friendly option for innovators offers shared 3x3m exhibition space (4 start-ups per booth).

The summit attracts C-suite executives, government officials, tech professionals, and students, offering sponsors direct access to decision-makers and potential clients.

Sponsors stand to gain industry authority by associating with a premier ICT event, enhancing their reputation as innovators and collaborators. From social media features to on-site branding, sponsors benefit from multi-channel exposure before, during, and after the event.

The exhibitions and delegate passes facilitate B2B connections, partnerships, and lead generation. By sponsoring, companies contribute to sustainable ICT development, aligning with global trends like AI, renewable energy, and cybersecurity.

Interested organisations can:

Visit [www.evolveictsummit.com](http://www.evolveictsummit.com)

Contact the team at +263 (242) 494 407 or +263 8677 105 028.

Email [email protected] for bespoke sponsorship options.

The Evolve ICT Africa Summit 202 is more than an event, it’s a movement toward a digitally empowered Africa. For businesses, sponsorship is not just an expense but an investment in visibility, growth, and industry leadership.