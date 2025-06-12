Evolve ICT Summit 2025 Set to Address Tech Sustainable Solutions

The Evolve ICT Summit 2025 will take place from July 3 to 4 at the Harare International Conference Centre, focusing on “Sustainable ICT Solutions for the Future.” This second edition of the summit aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to discuss innovations and strategies that can enhance digital transformation across various sectors.

With an investment fee of US$200 for full summit attendance, the event will feature prominent speakers, including Hon. T.A. Mavetera, the Minister of ICT, Postal & Courier Services, who will serve as the Guest of Honor, and Dr. G. K. Machengete, Director General of POTRAZ, delivering the keynote address. Other notable speakers include Simon Nyamuda, Managing Director of Compulink Systems, and Tofara L. Chokera, CEO and Founder of Tofara Online Trust.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The summit promises to explore key topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Digital Transformation, providing attendees with insights into the latest technologies shaping the ICT landscape. It aims to foster collaboration and networking opportunities among participants from various industries, including finance, education, and healthcare.

Additionally, a special Students Summit Day will be held on July 4, offering reduced entry for students at US$30, which includes lunch. Students are encouraged to bring their student IDs to take advantage of this opportunity.

As the digital world continues to evolve, the Evolve ICT Summit 2025 is poised to be a pivotal event for shaping the future of ICT in Africa, equipping attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary for success in the digital era.