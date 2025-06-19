All Set For The BeitBridge Run For Hope Half Marathon

The Run for Hope Half Marathon is set to take place this Saturday, the 21st of June 2025 in BeitBridge. The event, held under the theme Championing a Drug-Free Future, Towards Vision 2030, is a tribute to Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Honourable Colonel-Retired Kembo Dugish Campbell Mohadi and to the health and well-being of the nation.

The marathon is proudly sponsored by NetOne, one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company. Their support underscores the importance of corporate involvement in national initiatives that promote health and social cohesion and the power of community and the role of fitness in building a stronger Zimbabwe.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The marathon promises to unite participants from all walks of life in a display of resilience, community spirit, and the indomitable Zimbabwean ethos. With distances ranging from 3km, 5km, and 10km to the full 21km half marathon, the event caters to seasoned athletes and beginners alike.

To ensure inclusivity, registration for the event is absolutely free. Prospective participants can sign up via the official website or by calling 0719 591 300 for further details. The organisers have emphasised that the marathon is open to everyone young and old, professional runners and first-timers encouraging all to take part in this historic occasion.

The marathon speaks to Vice President Kembo Dugish Campbell Mohadi’s known advocacy against drug abuse and his push for a healthier Zimbabwe.

Beyond the race, the event promises a festive atmosphere with entertainment, health talks, and community engagements aimed at promoting the marathon’s theme. Families are encouraged to attend, with activities planned for children and non-participants.

As the countdown to the marathon begins, citizens are urged to register and participate in large numbers. The event is not only a tribute but also a call to action for a healthier, drug-free future.