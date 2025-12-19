*By Ross Moyo*

Global HR consultant and founder of *Third Eye Africa Consulting Group*, Emmanuel Zvada, will launch his latest book, *“7 Golden Rules for Retirement Planning: The Blueprint for Happy, Healthy & Wealthy Living”*, tomorrow evening at the Monomotapa Hotel in Harare.

The 68‑page trade paperback (ISBN‑10 1779342209, ISBN‑13 978‑1779342201) promises a practical, workbook‑style guide to help Zimbabweans secure a financially stable retirement.

The launch follows strong pre‑event buzz; tickets sold out within five days of the announcement, reflecting growing concern over retirement readiness in the private sector. Zvada, a certified World Human Resources Development practitioner and retirement‑planning specialist, emphasizes that the book is “designed to empower individuals to take control of their financial future”.

*Key Highlights of the Book*

– *Interactive workbook* that lets readers assess their retirement readiness.

– *Seven actionable rules* covering budgeting, investment strategies, health pillars, mental wellbeing, and legacy planning.

– *Real‑world Zimbabwean case studies* illustrating practical application.

*Event Details*

– *Date:* 20 December 2025 (evening)

– *Venue:* Monomotapa Hotel, Harare

– *Contact:* Phone 0771 467 441 | Email [email protected]

*About the Author*

Emmanuel Zvada brings over two decades of HR expertise to the table, having contributed to industry publications such as _NewsDay_ and _Bulawayo24_ on topics ranging from AI in HR to wage fairness. He is also a co‑founder of the Zimbabwe Institute of Retirement Planning.

*Why It Matters*

With retirement planning still a nascent discipline in Zimbabwe, Zvada’s guide aims to bridge the knowledge gap and encourage proactive financial stewardship among working professionals.

_For more information, visit the event page on TechnoMag.

*Quotes from the Author*

> “Retirement isn’t an endpoint; it’s a new chapter where you can finally live the life you’ve worked for,” – *Emmanuel Zvada*, Author.

> “Zvada’s book bridges the gap between corporate HR practices and personal financial planning, making it a must‑read for every working Zimbabwean,”