TotalEnergies has signed a partnership agreement with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA to develop Pangea 5, a next-generation high-performance supercomputer that will increase the energy giant’s computing power sixfold.

The agreement forms part of TotalEnergies’ broader strategy to expand its artificial intelligence, research and digital engineering capabilities while supporting low-cost and lower-emission energy production.

Pangea 5 will be hosted at the Jean Féger Scientific and Technical Center in Pau, southern France, with the project representing an investment of more than 100 million euros. The supercomputer is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

According to TotalEnergies, the new system will significantly strengthen advanced seismic engineering operations by improving the accuracy of subsurface imaging and accelerating hydrocarbon exploration activities.

The company said the increased processing power would also support artificial intelligence research and integrated power modelling aimed at improving operational efficiency and understanding complex energy systems.

Pangea 5 will use specialised processors designed for massively parallel computations, allowing the system to deliver higher performance with lower energy consumption.

TotalEnergies said the new supercomputer will reduce energy usage by about 40 percent compared to previous versions operating at the same performance level, while cooling system consumption will be reduced fivefold.

The company added that residual heat generated by the supercomputer will be recovered and used to help heat buildings at the scientific and technical centre, which accommodates more than 2,500 people.

President of OneTech at TotalEnergies, Namita Shah, said artificial intelligence and digital technologies had become strategic pillars in the company’s energy transition agenda.

She said the increase in computing power would strengthen TotalEnergies’ leadership in high-performance computing and provide its technical teams with the resources needed to support growing global energy demand.

President of Dell Technologies EMEA, Adrian McDonald, said the partnership would provide the computing capabilities required to accelerate scientific discovery, improve efficiency and support energy transition objectives.

Vice President for HPC and AI at NVIDIA, John Josephakis, said NVIDIA’s computing, networking and software platforms would provide the supercomputer with advanced parallel computing capabilities to accelerate scientific workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

He added that the use of NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs and InfiniBand technology would enable the system to meet demanding industrial and energy-sector computing requirements both now and in the future.